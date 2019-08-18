Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwin John Bara

Edwin John Bara Obituary
Edwin John Bara

Warren - Passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his parents John and Anna, siblings Edward, Ben, Stan, Genevieve Basharian and Joan Motyka. Survived by his brother-in-law Leonard Motyka, dear friend Allen Ledsworth and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Bara was proud to have served in the US Navy and enjoyed his career with the Federal Reserve in Detroit. Visitation August 22, 2019 5pm-8pm - Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home 28499 Schoenherr in Warren.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
