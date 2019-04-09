|
Effie Pappas-Gehlert
Grosse Pointe Farms - Pappas-Gehlert, Effie. Age 92. April 6, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur G. Pappas and John Gehlert. Sister of Thomas Costaras and the late Athena Panourgias. Also survived by nephews, John (Lisa) Panourgias, Nicholas, Steve, nieces, Kristina, Michelle, Eugenia, and Alyssa, and grandchildren, Kayleigh, Julia, and Jack. Visitation, Wednesday, 3-8 pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe. Funeral, Thursday, instate 9:30 am until time of service, 10 am, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 2180 Marter Rd, St. Clair Shores, Michigan, 48080. Memorial donations can be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 9, 2019