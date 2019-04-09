Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
2180 Marter Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
2180 Marter Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Grosse Pointe Farms - Pappas-Gehlert, Effie. Age 92. April 6, 2019. Wife of the late Arthur G. Pappas and John Gehlert. Sister of Thomas Costaras and the late Athena Panourgias. Also survived by nephews, John (Lisa) Panourgias, Nicholas, Steve, nieces, Kristina, Michelle, Eugenia, and Alyssa, and grandchildren, Kayleigh, Julia, and Jack. Visitation, Wednesday, 3-8 pm, at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe. Funeral, Thursday, instate 9:30 am until time of service, 10 am, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 2180 Marter Rd, St. Clair Shores, Michigan, 48080. Memorial donations can be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Share a memory at www.verheyden.org

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 9, 2019
