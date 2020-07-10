Eileen Ann DillonEileen Ann was born on July 5, 1935 in Menominee, Michigan and died on March 29, 2020 at the age of 84; she was of Trenton. Beloved wife of Thomas Dillon. Loving mom of Louise Snyder, James Petrowski (Cindy Petrowski), Mary (Steve) Turco, Ann (Paul) Bright and Jean (Daren) Allen, Lori DeLay. Proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 2. Dearest sister of Phyllis (the late James) Laurain. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marian (nee: Peregord) Boucher. Eileens's love in life was her family and she also enjoyed traveling to Florida. A gathering is on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton, MI 48183. There is a Memorial Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 2901 Manning, Trenton on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 am. Memorial Contributions to honor Eileen's life may be made as the donor chooses.