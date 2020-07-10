1/
Eileen Ann Dillon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Ann Dillon

Eileen Ann was born on July 5, 1935 in Menominee, Michigan and died on March 29, 2020 at the age of 84; she was of Trenton. Beloved wife of Thomas Dillon. Loving mom of Louise Snyder, James Petrowski (Cindy Petrowski), Mary (Steve) Turco, Ann (Paul) Bright and Jean (Daren) Allen, Lori DeLay. Proud grandmother of 12 and great grandmother of 2. Dearest sister of Phyllis (the late James) Laurain. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marian (nee: Peregord) Boucher. Eileens's love in life was her family and she also enjoyed traveling to Florida. A gathering is on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd., Trenton, MI 48183. There is a Memorial Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 2901 Manning, Trenton on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10 am. Memorial Contributions to honor Eileen's life may be made as the donor chooses.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved