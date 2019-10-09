Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
Resources
Eileen Fontana

Eileen Fontana Obituary
Eileen Fontana

Eileen Fontana (nee Woller), age 76, died October 6, 2019.

Beloved wife of Edwin "Ed"; loving sister-in-law of Joseph (Maxine) Fontana, Georgina Fontana and the late Carl Fontana; dearest life-long friend of Louisa Kolman; dear friend to many; and daughter of the late Orville and Margaret (nee Gracey) Woller.

Visitation will be on October 14th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on October 15th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with instate at 10 a.m.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
