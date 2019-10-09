|
|
Eileen Fontana
Eileen Fontana (nee Woller), age 76, died October 6, 2019.
Beloved wife of Edwin "Ed"; loving sister-in-law of Joseph (Maxine) Fontana, Georgina Fontana and the late Carl Fontana; dearest life-long friend of Louisa Kolman; dear friend to many; and daughter of the late Orville and Margaret (nee Gracey) Woller.
Visitation will be on October 14th from 2-8 p.m. at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service will take place on October 15th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with instate at 10 a.m.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019