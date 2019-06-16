|
Eileen Lewis
formerly of Warren - Age 91, June 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Loving mother of Barbara McNab and Barton (Loretta). Cherished grandmother of Laura (Brad) Byrd, Jillian (Scott) Slyfield, Jennifer (Jim) Goodman, and Tara (Fran) Blake. Great-grandmother of Collin, Andrew, Sydney, Gabrielle, Elizabeth, Sophie Eileen, Katie, Tommy, Megan, Claire, and Francis. Visitation Wednesday 12 noon until the time of the funeral service 2:00 pm at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Memorials to N.O.C.H. Hospice, 1061 South Beacon Blvd, Grand Haven, MI 49417, would be appreciated. www.ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019