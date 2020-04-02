Services
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Einar Jensen

Einar Jensen

Lake Orian - Einar Jensen, 87, passed away on March 22nd peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. His love for life and family will not be forgotten and will be forever in the hearts of those who knew him.

A celebration of life will be held at the later date. Donations to the Sierra Club in Einar's name can be made at www.teamsierra.org/memorial/Einar.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
