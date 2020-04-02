|
|
Einar Jensen
Lake Orian - Einar Jensen, 87, passed away on March 22nd peacefully and surrounded by loved ones. His love for life and family will not be forgotten and will be forever in the hearts of those who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at the later date. Donations to the Sierra Club in Einar's name can be made at www.teamsierra.org/memorial/Einar.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403
262-552-9000
WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020