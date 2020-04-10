|
|
Elaine C. Stewart
Westland - Passed away April 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of James for 69 years. Loving mother of Gordie (Cheryl), Kathleen (Dave) Chapman, Bill (Cindy), Richie, Jim (Terry), Bob, and Beth (Gary) McNassor. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 2. Dear sister of Kathleen Sinclair. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020