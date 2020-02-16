|
|
Elaine Leigh
Passed away February 15, 2020, Age 70. Beloved wife of John for 49 wonderful years. Loving mother of John, Ericka, and Beth. Caring grandmother of 11.
She is known simply as Grandma but is better known as the memory maker. Each child can and do speak of special moments that only they had with Grandma.
She practiced in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care and later as a Home Care Nurse for Beaumont Hospital. She truly loved nursing and caring for her patients.
Her final role will be with her God as she watches over her family, friends and grandchildren from heaven. God will hold her in his arms and say "Well done my faithful servant."
Family will receive friends Wed 4-8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (between 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 AM at St Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to Children's Network of Greater St. Louis, www.cmn-stl.org and N.O.R. D. (National Organization of Rare Diseases) www.RareDiseases.org.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020