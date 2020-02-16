Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
St Owen Catholic Church
6869 Franklin
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St Owen Catholic Church
6869 Franklin
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Leigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Leigh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Leigh Obituary
Elaine Leigh

Passed away February 15, 2020, Age 70. Beloved wife of John for 49 wonderful years. Loving mother of John, Ericka, and Beth. Caring grandmother of 11.

She is known simply as Grandma but is better known as the memory maker. Each child can and do speak of special moments that only they had with Grandma.

She practiced in the Neo-Natal Intensive Care and later as a Home Care Nurse for Beaumont Hospital. She truly loved nursing and caring for her patients.

Her final role will be with her God as she watches over her family, friends and grandchildren from heaven. God will hold her in his arms and say "Well done my faithful servant."

Family will receive friends Wed 4-8 PM at A. J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (between 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Thursday 11 AM at St Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin, Bloomfield Hills. Visitation at church begins at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to Children's Network of Greater St. Louis, www.cmn-stl.org and N.O.R. D. (National Organization of Rare Diseases) www.RareDiseases.org.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -