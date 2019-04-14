|
Elaine Mary Cocozzoli
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the age of 71. Elaine was born on October 12, 1947, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Lawrence and Frances (Bussey) Moore. She attended St. Francis de Sales High School in Detroit, where she graduated in the Class of 1965. She married Dennis Cocozzoli in 1970 and together they raised their family in Royal Oak and then Troy. Elaine enjoyed the theater and was active in Stagecrafters, a community theater in Royal Oak. She was a talented artist who enjoyed crafting and painting. Elaine also loved genealogy, spending time outdoors, bird-watching, taking trips to northern Michigan and canoeing on the Au Sable River. Above all, she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her time spent with family.
She is survived by her children Christopher Cocozzoli and Jeanne (Chris) Patterson; grandchildren Cooper, Jones, Oliver, Henry and Simon; sisters Yvonne (Tracy) Arnold, Carol (Robert) Wojcik, Rosemary Walton, Teresa Moore, Barbara (Kevin) Huff and Paula (Andrew) Rose-Tommolino; brothers Gary (Cathy), James (Colleen Loveley) and Kirk; brothers-in-law Gary Cocozzoli and Tom (Carol Ann) Cocozzoli; and numerous nieces and nephews. Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Cocozzoli; her parents; sister Janice Lindros (George) Johnson; and brothers Ronald (Rosemarie) and David.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . To share memories or condolences, please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019