Elaine Rose Shevchik



Elaine Rose Shevchik, age 77, May 15, 2020.



Loving wife to Harvey Shevchik for 58 years. Loving mother of five and their spouses, Greg Shevchik (Gwen), Laura Cordes (Darren), Cheryl O'Brien (Jeff Hering), Janice Cassady (Charles), and David Shevchik (Jennifer).



She was the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Samantha O'Brien, Mitchell O'Brien, Alexander Shevchik, Matthew Shevchik, Chase Cassady, Hunter Cassady, Chloe Cordes, Emma Wozny, Nathan Shevchik, Savannah Shevchik, and Noah Shevchik.



She had two brothers, Mel Drouillard (Gerry) and Bill Drouillard (deceased). She was the proud sister-in-law to Joyce E. Wagner (deceased) and her husband, Richard C. Wagner (deceased), and their children Mark Wagner, Karen Davis (Miles), and Diane Fisk. She also leaves behind her goddaughter and niece, Dena Sytniak (Joe), and her nieces and nephews, David Drouillard, Dawn Phillips, Kevin, Jeff, and Kristy Douillard, along with many cousins whom she adored.



Elaine was born in Detroit in 1943 to Ernest and Dorothy Drouillard (deceased). With a heart of gold, strong family values, and a taste for love and laughter, she had many loving friends and neighbors. She loved playing cards and working in her flower gardens. She also loved the many family get-togethers and took pride in her children's and grandchildren's accomplishments.



Cremation will take place and a celebration of life memorial is planned later in the summer.









