Eldon L. Martin
West Bloomfield - Eldon L. Martin passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Born to Sophia Moore Martin and J. Telaco Martin on June 11, 1933 in Pineville, Kentucky, Eldon was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, A. Kent Martin. He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda; daughters Kimberly, Karla and Alexis; grandchildren Sophia, Carol and Marty Robb; and countless friends. Eldon was a devoted educator in River Rouge and Highland Park, where he was Superintendent of Schools until his retirement in 1993. A proud graduate of the University of Michigan, Eldon was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, the Association, and the Nomads.
Memorial tributes can be made to UofM's LEAD Scholarship Program ATTN: LEAD Scholars/Eldon Martin 200 Fletcher St Ann Arbor, MI 48108, 800.847.4764.
Visitation/Viewing: Wed. March 27, 2019 at Swanson's Funeral Home, 14751 West McNichols Rd, Detroit, from 3-8 p.m.(Family Hour: 6-8 p.m.) Funeral services: Thurs., March 28, 2019 at St. James Church 241 Pearson St.Ferndale, MI at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019