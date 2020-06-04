Eleanor Rzepecki (Chebowski)
Eleanor Rzepecki(Chebowski) died peacefully on June 3, 2020, one day short of her 90th birthday in Novi, Michigan. She is the beloved wife of Arnold Rzepecki, loving mother to Paul Rzepecki(Meg Taylor) and proud grandmother to Allison Rzepecki.
All her life she worked in Public Health Administration in various counties of Southeast Michigan and retired from Washtenaw County Health Department. She was a longtime member of the Oakland County Mental Health Authority, leaving her position in the last year.
She was very involved in both civic and church life, being a longtime member of Holy Family parish in Novi, MI. She will be deeply missed by her family and all of her many friends.
Visitation Saturday, June 6, from 5-8pm and Sunday June 7, from 1-4pm at O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi, MI 248-348-1800. Funeral liturgy Monday, June 8, at 10:30am at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd., Novi
On line condolences may be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Eleanor Rzepecki(Chebowski) died peacefully on June 3, 2020, one day short of her 90th birthday in Novi, Michigan. She is the beloved wife of Arnold Rzepecki, loving mother to Paul Rzepecki(Meg Taylor) and proud grandmother to Allison Rzepecki.
All her life she worked in Public Health Administration in various counties of Southeast Michigan and retired from Washtenaw County Health Department. She was a longtime member of the Oakland County Mental Health Authority, leaving her position in the last year.
She was very involved in both civic and church life, being a longtime member of Holy Family parish in Novi, MI. She will be deeply missed by her family and all of her many friends.
Visitation Saturday, June 6, from 5-8pm and Sunday June 7, from 1-4pm at O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi, MI 248-348-1800. Funeral liturgy Monday, June 8, at 10:30am at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd., Novi
On line condolences may be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.