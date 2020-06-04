Eleanor (Chebowski) Rzepecki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Rzepecki (Chebowski)

Eleanor Rzepecki(Chebowski) died peacefully on June 3, 2020, one day short of her 90th birthday in Novi, Michigan. She is the beloved wife of Arnold Rzepecki, loving mother to Paul Rzepecki(Meg Taylor) and proud grandmother to Allison Rzepecki.

All her life she worked in Public Health Administration in various counties of Southeast Michigan and retired from Washtenaw County Health Department. She was a longtime member of the Oakland County Mental Health Authority, leaving her position in the last year.

She was very involved in both civic and church life, being a longtime member of Holy Family parish in Novi, MI. She will be deeply missed by her family and all of her many friends.

Visitation Saturday, June 6, from 5-8pm and Sunday June 7, from 1-4pm at O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi, MI 248-348-1800. Funeral liturgy Monday, June 8, at 10:30am at Church of the Holy Family, 24505 Meadowbrook Rd., Novi

On line condolences may be made at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved