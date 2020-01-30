|
|
Elena V. McGowan
Farmington Hills - Elena V. McGowan, age 93 of Farmington Hills, passed away January 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Susan (Noel) Hernandez, Nancy (Daniel) Hagedon and Eric (Malissa) Henkelman. Dear grandmother of Drew Hagedon, Danielle Hagedon (Bryan Camilleri) and Catie Henkelman. Great-grandmother of Nick and Jack Camilleri. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 1-6 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. Instate Monday, Feb. 3rd, 10 am until time of Funeral Mass, 10:45 am at St. Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020