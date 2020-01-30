Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Owen Catholic Church
6869 Franklin Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Owen Catholic Church
6869 Franklin Rd
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Farmington Hills - Elena V. McGowan, age 93 of Farmington Hills, passed away January 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jim. Loving mother of Susan (Noel) Hernandez, Nancy (Daniel) Hagedon and Eric (Malissa) Henkelman. Dear grandmother of Drew Hagedon, Danielle Hagedon (Bryan Camilleri) and Catie Henkelman. Great-grandmother of Nick and Jack Camilleri. Visitation Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 1-6 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile, Farmington Hills. Instate Monday, Feb. 3rd, 10 am until time of Funeral Mass, 10:45 am at St. Owen Catholic Church, 6869 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to . www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
