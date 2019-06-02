Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI

Resources
- - Beloved husband of Muriel Wetsman Brooks and the late Zelda Avnet Brooks. Dear father of Eric Brooks, Ellen (Dr. Bruce) Tabak, Carol (Mark) Leebove, Dr. Eric (Irene) Wetsman and the late Scott Brooks. Loving grandfather of Alana, Adam, Liza and Raquel Tabak, Zachary and Aaron Brooks. Devoted brother of the late Enid Borstein and the late Elmina Roberts. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. A PRIVATE INTERMENT WILL BE HELD AT THE GREAT LAKES NATIONAL CEMETERY IN HOLLY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 2, 2019
