Elihu Myron Brooks
- - Beloved husband of Muriel Wetsman Brooks and the late Zelda Avnet Brooks. Dear father of Eric Brooks, Ellen (Dr. Bruce) Tabak, Carol (Mark) Leebove, Dr. Eric (Irene) Wetsman and the late Scott Brooks. Loving grandfather of Alana, Adam, Liza and Raquel Tabak, Zachary and Aaron Brooks. Devoted brother of the late Enid Borstein and the late Elmina Roberts. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY 12:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. A PRIVATE INTERMENT WILL BE HELD AT THE GREAT LAKES NATIONAL CEMETERY IN HOLLY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 2, 2019