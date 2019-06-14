Resources
Houston, TX - Elinor Sheridan, a long-time resident of the Detroit area, died Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home in Houston, TX.

Born June 10, 1931 in Detroit, MI, Elinor received a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education from Michigan State College in 1953. She taught school in Detroit for short time before becoming a City of Detroit policewoman. She served in the Women's Division until 1964 and only left public service to start a family. As a second career, she worked in hospital administration at several healthcare providers focusing on patient advocacy in Ann Arbor and the Metro area.

She is survived by her son Michael Stimson, daughter Mary Cron, daughter-in-law Kay Stimson, son-in-law Jeff Cron and grandchildren Kelsey, Ryan, Ethan and Aidan.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 14, 2019
