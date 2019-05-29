|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Haro (Smith)
Phoenix, AZ - May 12, 2019, age 94. Betty grew up in Yale, MI, graduated University of Michigan, married John C. Haro in 1954, raised her family in Birmingham, MI and retired to Phoenix, AZ. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her interests included keeping in touch with her many friends and family, traveling the world, researching family genealogy, and playing the piano. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 65 years John C. Haro, son John S. Haro, son Alexander Haro, daughter Alison Spring (Haro), and grandchildren: Margaret, Lily, Henry, Cody, and Cooper. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Betty's name to Planned Parenthood, or the Birmingham Unitarian Church in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Remembrances can be directed to https://www.messingermortuary.com/listings
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 29, 2019