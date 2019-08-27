|
Elizabeth Femat
Garden City - Age 82 August 25, 2019. Beloved wife of George for 63 years. Dear mother of Karen McKean and Derek Femat. Grandmother of Brantly McKean, Amanda (Jared) Zygmontowicz, Tyler (Kaitlyn Johnson) and Brooke Femat. Great grandmother of Emilia Ann. Sister of Brad Cisco. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 8pm. Funeral Service Thursday 12pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Family suggests memorials to St. Anne de Detroit Catholic Church. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 27, 2019