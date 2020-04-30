Elizabeth Gigliotti
Chesterfield - Elizabeth Gigliotti, age 92 of Chesterfield passed away April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Carlo (Tina), Frank (the late Irmina), Louis Jr. (Brenda), Mary (Jeff) Gutierrez, Cheryl (Dale) Sherman and Elizabeth (Kirk) Rogers. Dear grandmother of thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Anna Mastrogiovanni and sister-in-law of Connie Cortez. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Memorials may be made to PKD Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.