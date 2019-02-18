|
|
Elizabeth Grobbel "Betty" Klute
Camarillo, CA - Elizabeth Grobbel (Betty) Klute, 93, of Camarillo, California, passed away on February 13, 2019 at home with family. Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan to Margaret and Emil Grobbel on April 19, 1925. She graduated from University of Detroit in 1947 with a BS in business. She earned a teaching certificate in 1972 and taught high school for 15 years in Detroit and Birmingham, Michigan. She loved life, family and friends and enjoyed parties, reading and learning. Betty is survived by her loving children, Kathleen (Alan Krabbenhoft) Klute, Edwin (Lauralee) Klute, Jr. and Therese (Richard) Romanchuk; grandchildren, Kristine (Michael Bird) Klute, Vanessa (Roger) Reed, Kristine Romanchuk, Lisa (Brian Nienstedt) Klute and Emma Krabbenhoft; and great-grandchildren, Ava Nienstedt and Lucas Reed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, and children, Kevin and Annette. The family extends their gratitude to the caregivers of Assisted, especially Laeidy and Regina. A funeral Mass will be held at Padre Serra Catholic Church in Camarillo on Saturday February 23 at 12 pm. She will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetary in Southfield, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 18, 2019