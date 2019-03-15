Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main St.
Plymouth, MI 48170
Resources
Plymouth - Elizabeth J. Keith, age 95 of Plymouth, passed away on March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Keith; mother of Susan (Dave) Jones and Donald A. Keith; proud grandmother of Megan (Brendon) Weil, Kevin Jones (Kendra) and Jamie Ann Jones and great-grandmother of Mason Weil, Alexa Weil, Skylar Weil, Gavin Givens-Jones and Stella Givens-Jones.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, March 16th from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the 4:00 P.M. funeral service at the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home, 280 South Main Street, Plymouth.

Memorial to The Miracle League of Plymouth - www.miracleleagueofplymouth.com and All About You, Inc., 33740 Plymouth Road, Livonia, Michigan 48150. Visit us at www.schrader-howell.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 15, 2019
