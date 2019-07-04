Services
Nelson-House Funeral Home
120 E Mason St
Owosso, MI 48867
(989) 723-5234
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Marko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth J. Marko


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth J. Marko Obituary
Elizabeth J. Marko

New Baltimore - Age 97 passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health RNC in Greenville.

Visitors will be received on Saturday, July 6 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso from 9am-10am with a Mass immediately following.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, William, her daughter Elizabeth Kesek and sons, Bernard and William (Ski) Marko.

She is survived by her two sons, Anthony and Christopher Marko, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Catholic Church.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from July 4 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now