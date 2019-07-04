|
|
Elizabeth J. Marko
New Baltimore - Age 97 passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Spectrum Health RNC in Greenville.
Visitors will be received on Saturday, July 6 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso from 9am-10am with a Mass immediately following.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, William, her daughter Elizabeth Kesek and sons, Bernard and William (Ski) Marko.
She is survived by her two sons, Anthony and Christopher Marko, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from July 4 to July 5, 2019