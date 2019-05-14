|
Elizabeth Jean Lyddy
Midland - Elizabeth Jean Lyddy, of Midland, Michigan, passed away while in the loving care of her family on May 10, 2019. She was 79 years old.
She is survived by her children, Beth (Kevin) Miral-Chudler, Lance Miral, and David (Mary) Miral; grandchildren Kyle and Ethan Chudler, Lauren and Jenna Miral; step-children Linda (Donald) Cook, Craig Lyddy, Steven (Becky) Church, Jerilyn (Rich) Smith, and Kevin (Tammie) Church: many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, dear cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Donna Jean Sweebe.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at 1 PM, and gathering to begin at 12 PM. Memorial Gathering will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 15th from 5 - 8 PM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 14, 2019