Elizabeth Jean Savage
Romulus - Elizabeth Jean Savage, age 90, of Romulus, Michigan, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Jean is a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Romulus and a former member of the Edgewater United Methodist Church in Florida. She was also a former Girl Scout leader for over 25 years.
To cherish her memory she leaves six children; Fay (Tom) Cooney, Chris Savage, Keith (Rita Mosher) Savage, Harley (Rebecca) Savage Jr., Margaret Savage, Mary (Tim) Bird, daughter-in-law; Linda Bunno, one sibling; Thomas (Dee) Croell, four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Harley G. Savage Sr., one son; Curtis Savage, her parents; Harry Thomas Croell and Elizabeth M. (Hart) Croell, and one sister; Barbara Croell.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm at Crane Funeral Home. The memorial service will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11am, at Community United Methodist Church in Romulus. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Hillside Cemetery.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019