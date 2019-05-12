|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Manecke
New Hudson - Elizabeth "Betsy" Manecke, age 93 passed away comfortably on the 8th day of May, 2019. Betsy is survived by her sons Kirt and Neal (Kim). Betsy was the oldest child born on October 30,1925 to Joseph and Martha Balogh in Detroit, Michigan. Betsy is preceded in death by her husband John I Manecke, son Mark William Manecke and brother Eugene Gene Balogh. She graduated from Southwestern High School in 1943. After high school Betsy attended University of Detroit until Martha, her mother, found Betsy an office job. After a short time in the office Betsy made her way to modeling at car shows for Chrysler Corporation. Later Betsy went to work for Ternstadt Manufacturing Division and this is where Ida Manecke introduced Betsy to her brother John, Betsy's loving husband for 64 years until John's passing in January 2015. Betsy and John raised sons Neal and Kirt. Once the boys were able to take care of themselves Betsy launched a successful career in Real Estate spending 20 years with Real Estate One and selling many top properties in the Birmingham, Bloomfield and Lakes areas. It was during Betsy's real estate career that she spent 5 years in public service on the West Bloomfield Planning Commission. Betsy and John lived their snowbird lifestyle from 1976 to 1990 in St Maarten, Dutch Antilles, then in Highland Beach Florida from 1990 until 2013. A recent resident of Abbey Park senior apartments in New Hudson, MI, Betsy will be missed by many.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019