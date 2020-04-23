|
|
Sister Elizabeth Marie Reis
Nazareth - April 21, 2020, Age 85. Survived by siblings: Carol (Ronald) Keller, Corrine (Michael) Belanger and Gustave (Monica) Reis; nieces, nephews and the Congregation of St. Joseph. Private interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Live streamed Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday (APR 24) at 8:30 AM by Msgr. Michael Hazard and at 10:30 AM by Fr. Paul Redmond. A Memorial Mass at Holy Family Chapel, Nazareth Center, Kalamazoo will be arranged for a later date. Memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph. Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 23, 2020