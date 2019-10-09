Services
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 561-0002
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
21915 Beech St
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
21915 Beech St
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Milford - October 9, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dear mother of Chuck, Diane (Jeff) Steslicki and Debbie (Chuck) Collins. Grandmother of Kristen, Sara (Johnny) Cartwright and Courtney (Earl) Horst, Joshua (Megan) Collins, Caleb (Katie) Collins, Abraham, Charlie and Benjamin. Great- grandmother of Samuel, Faithanne, Grace, Judah, Naomi and Riley. Visitation Friday, 2-8:00 pm, October 11, 2019 at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Instate Saturday, 10:30 am, October 12, 2019 Funeral Service, 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21915 Beech St., Dearborn. Memorial Donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Samaritas (formerly LSSM). www.querfeldfuneralhome.com

www.querfeldfh.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
