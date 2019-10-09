|
Elizabeth "Betty" Schwartz
Milford - October 9, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles. Dear mother of Chuck, Diane (Jeff) Steslicki and Debbie (Chuck) Collins. Grandmother of Kristen, Sara (Johnny) Cartwright and Courtney (Earl) Horst, Joshua (Megan) Collins, Caleb (Katie) Collins, Abraham, Charlie and Benjamin. Great- grandmother of Samuel, Faithanne, Grace, Judah, Naomi and Riley. Visitation Friday, 2-8:00 pm, October 11, 2019 at Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Blvd., Dearborn, MI 48124. Instate Saturday, 10:30 am, October 12, 2019 Funeral Service, 11:00 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21915 Beech St., Dearborn. Memorial Donations to St. Paul Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Samaritas (formerly LSSM). www.querfeldfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019