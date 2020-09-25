Ella May (Minisee) Hawks
Hudsonville - Ella May (Minisee) Hawks, 95, of Hudsonville, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the West Bloomfield Health & Rehabilitation Center, in West Bloomfield, Michigan.
She is survived by her four children: K. Dwight Hawks (Beverly) of Farmington Hills, MI, Anita L. Hawks of Austin, TX, Dale P. Hawks (Sharon) of Bowie, MD, Alice M. Hawks of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, three sisters, one niece, one nephew and a host of relatives, church members and friends.
Details regarding a virtual memorial and interment service at a future date will be available through Tyus-Fields Funeral Home (www.fieldsfuneralhomedetroit.com
).