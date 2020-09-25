1/1
Ella May (Minisee) Hawks
Ella May (Minisee) Hawks

Hudsonville - Ella May (Minisee) Hawks, 95, of Hudsonville, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the West Bloomfield Health & Rehabilitation Center, in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

She is survived by her four children: K. Dwight Hawks (Beverly) of Farmington Hills, MI, Anita L. Hawks of Austin, TX, Dale P. Hawks (Sharon) of Bowie, MD, Alice M. Hawks of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, three sisters, one niece, one nephew and a host of relatives, church members and friends.

Details regarding a virtual memorial and interment service at a future date will be available through Tyus-Fields Funeral Home (www.fieldsfuneralhomedetroit.com).




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fields Funeral Home - Detroit
10050 Joy Road
Detroit, MI 48204
(313) 931-3299
Memories & Condolences

September 24, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Hawks family. I am sorry that I never met Mrs Hawks. Through the stories Alice has shared , she sounds like a wonderful and very much loved and respected matriarch. I know she will continue to be part of your life in thoughts and memories.
Mettina van der Veen
Friend
September 24, 2020
Prayers of comfort and healing for this family - they have been well remembered and treasured by the Gort Family for many years. They were a blessing to any one who has had a connection with them helpful is the first term followed by so many more heartfelt terms. They were always respected and admired by all.
Rosemary (Gort) Nichols
Friend
September 23, 2020
Her warm spirit will endure always. Prayers of comfort and strength to the family. God Bless
Keysha Porter
Friend
September 23, 2020
Praying comfort for the many family and loved ones. May the memories of your loved one forever be in your hearts.
Rene' Warner
Friend
September 23, 2020
We only met Ella once. She was a very very nice lady.
Garfield & Sara Banks
Friend
September 23, 2020
I did not know this Matriarch personally but I felt her spirit through a close relationship with her son. She raised him well! May God bless the family as we forever honor her legacy!

My prayers go forth and n abundant love!
Rev. Joseph P. Deck, III
Friend
