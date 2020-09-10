Ellen Cecile Roush
St Louis, MO - Ellen Cecile Roush (Shoemaker) Born in Royal Oak Michigan July 8 1966 Died September 8 2020 in St Louis Missouri
Loving wife of David Roush Daughter of Roy John and Barbara Ellen (Garrett) Shoemaker. Sister of Kenneth, Jeffrey, and Jill Shoemaker. Aunt, niece, cousin and best friend to everyone lucky enough to know her.
Graduated from Bishop Foley High School in 1984. Donations or contributions to the National Kidney Foundation
or The American Diabetes Association
.
Somewhere There's A Light That Never Goes Out