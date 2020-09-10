1/
Ellen Cecile Roush
Ellen Cecile Roush

St Louis, MO - Ellen Cecile Roush (Shoemaker) Born in Royal Oak Michigan July 8 1966 Died September 8 2020 in St Louis Missouri

Loving wife of David Roush Daughter of Roy John and Barbara Ellen (Garrett) Shoemaker. Sister of Kenneth, Jeffrey, and Jill Shoemaker. Aunt, niece, cousin and best friend to everyone lucky enough to know her.

Graduated from Bishop Foley High School in 1984. Donations or contributions to the National Kidney Foundation or The American Diabetes Association.

Somewhere There's A Light That Never Goes Out




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
