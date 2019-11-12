Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ellen E. Kahn

Ellen E. Kahn Obituary
Ellen E. Kahn

Waterford - KAHN, ELLEN E. of Waterford, passed away November 11, 2019 at 101 years of age. Loving wife of the late David for 67 years; dear mother of JoAnn (Jeffrey) Kovan, William (Nancy) Kahn, Deborah (Michael) Yambor, and Gerald (Rebecca) Kahn; grandmother of 12; great grandmother of 13. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister. Ellen was very social enjoying time with neighbors, friends, and especially time spent with family. A native Yooper and proud of her Finnish heritage, Ellen was a great cook known for her apple pies and pasties. As a member of Waterford Seniors, she enjoyed shuffleboard and bocce ball, and can't forget her love of U of M football. She will be dearly missed. Funeral service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
