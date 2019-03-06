Services
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home - Dearborn Heights
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI 48127
(313) 562-5120
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Stanley Turowski Funeral Home
25509 W. Warren
Dearborn Heights, MI
- - ENGBERG, ELLEN J. March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Zakrzewski. Loving daughter of the late Per and Josephine. Dearest mother of Gucci, David (Karen), Edward (Renee), and Tim (Helen). Loving grandma of Amy, Alan, Amber, Krysta, Matthew, and John. Loving great-grandma of many great-grandkids. Dear sister of Dale. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-7:30 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 6:30 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
