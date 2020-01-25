|
Ellen J. Hymes
Hymes, Ellen J., age 82, of Northville; passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020.
She is survived by her dear Sister Eileen (the late Frank) Micklus, and Betty Jane (the late William) Darish, along with many loving Nieces, Nephews, great Nieces and Nephews, as well as great-great Nieces and Nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary (Dominic) Foley, Jack (Audrey) Hymes, Robert (Arlene) Hymes, Delores (Robert) Lampe, and Kay (Jack) Markell.
Ellen retired from General Motors after spending her entire career as a Payroll Administrator. She was an avid sports fan and loved to travel the World. During Ellen's retirement years, she devoted her time as a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Victory Church where she sang in the choir and assisted in church financial record keeping.
The visitation will be January 28th from 5 PM until 9 PM with a Rosary Service at 7 PM at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road W., Plymouth, MI 48170.
The Funeral Mass will be January 29th at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville, MI 48167. Ms. Hymes will lie in state from 10:00 AM until Mass.
Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donation to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020