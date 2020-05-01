Ellen Louise Zimmermann



Ellen Louise Zimmermann, age 93. She was close to her sisters and their families.



She made life-long friends at Western College. Believing strongly in community service, she was active in Girl Scouts and served on the Ferndale School Board. Later in life she earned a masters degree in social work at WSU.



She worked with her husband and children in the family business.



More recently, she found new friends at St. John's Episcopal Church in Royal Oak.



She is survived by four children - Janet Shore, Charles Zimmermann, Julia Brennan and Paul Zimmermann - she supported their talents and interests.



A private ceremony will be held.



Memorials may be made to Ferndale Schools Fine Arts Boosters, 881 Pinecrest Drive, Ferndale MI 48220.









