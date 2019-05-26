|
Ellen M. Topper
Waterford Twp. - Topper, Ellen M., age 95, May 23, 2019 of Waterford Twp., formerly of Trenton and Clarkston. Ellen spent her winters in sunny Florida. Beloved wife of the late Weston Law and the late Edward Topper. Also survived by her nieces and nephews Gary (Kathy) Tomes, Ike (Linda) Ruckman, Mark (Jan) Tomes, John (Sherry) Spangler, Ruby Hess; her grand nieces and nephews; her step-daughter Debbie (Bob) Bailey. Ellen was a long time executive at Michigan Bell, served on the board of directors Riverside Osteopathic Hospital and was a past president of the hospitals Guild. Ellen Also served as the president of The International Order OF Soroptomist, Trenton, MI. Visitation, Tuesday, 3-8 PM and funeral service Wednesday, 12 Noon at the Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. (just north of Goddard). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Ellen's life may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church. Visit her tribute at www.martenson.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 26, 2019