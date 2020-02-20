Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
1951 - 2020
Ellen Marie Berger Obituary
Ellen Marie Berger

Berger, Ellen Marie, daughter of Rosemary and the late Elliot "Larry" Berger, died on February 19, 2020. She was born on October 13, 1951, in Detroit, MI. Ellen lived for many years at the Corey Home (Family Living Center) in Troy, and most recently at the Lakeville Home (North Oakland Residential Services), where she received loving care. Ellen is survived by Rosemary Berger; Laurel Berger and Tom Trainer; Brian, Diana and Bria Berger; along with Heather Carter and the staff and residents of the Lakeville Home. Throughout the years, she received support from many caring professionals at the Macomb-Oakland Regional Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 12 noon (gathering beginning at 11am) at the RG & GR Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia. Her family suggests donations to North Oakland Residential Services, PO Box 316, Oxford, MI 48371. Please share a memory of Ellen at rggrharris.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
