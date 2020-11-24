Ellen Marie Hodges
Ellen Marie Hodges, 73, died on November 19, 2020, after a short but fierce battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Hodges, son William (Kelly) Hodges, daughter Julie (Brian) Watanabe, and grandchildren Eiryn, Mary, Steven, and Lily. Ellen leaves behind two siblings, Dennis (Judy) Murphy and Colleen Elliott, as well as an extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She loved being a mother, a grandmother, a teacher, a Catholic, a knitter, a good friend, and a caring neighbor. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: giftfunds.stjude.org/Ellen_M_Hodges
.