Ellen Marie Hodges
1947 - 2020
Ellen Marie Hodges

Ellen Marie Hodges, 73, died on November 19, 2020, after a short but fierce battle with ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard Hodges, son William (Kelly) Hodges, daughter Julie (Brian) Watanabe, and grandchildren Eiryn, Mary, Steven, and Lily. Ellen leaves behind two siblings, Dennis (Judy) Murphy and Colleen Elliott, as well as an extended family of in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She loved being a mother, a grandmother, a teacher, a Catholic, a knitter, a good friend, and a caring neighbor. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the spring. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: giftfunds.stjude.org/Ellen_M_Hodges.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
November 23, 2020
Ellen was such a wonderful light in all of our lives! She cared for all of the friends of her children and their children like we were her own. I met Ellen shortly after meeting Bill and Kelly through MSU and she was so much fun and so interested in all of the college friends. She opened her home, her cabin to us all and all of the crazy camping trips! She would make meals and snacks we enjoyed, would help entertain our kids when we needed a break and would send the best cards for the holidays and always the day after Thanksgiving! This is her time of year and we will all remember her this season! She always made everyone feel so very special.

We are so lucky to have had her in our lives and we have a wonderful collection of MSU tailgating gear from her! We will be forever warm from memories of Ellen and her wonderful handmade knitted green and white gifts.

Richard, Julie, Bill and families- we send our love from the entire camping group and we hope you are able to find comfort in each other and your memories of Ellen. She was one special lady and we are all better for our lives have been touched by her. ♡
Heather Peterson
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Julie and family,
So sorry to hear of your loss. I don’t care how old or young you are losing your Mom is so very hard. No one loves you like a Mom. My Mom died over25 years ago and I still think of her and miss her often Know you are in my thoughts and prayers
Anne Gherardini
Friend
November 23, 2020
Richard and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Ellen was always kind and smiling at any of the family events I went to. I am sure she will be greatly missed.
Cyndi Murphy
November 23, 2020
Prayers and hugs for all of you
Pam Bellas
Friend
