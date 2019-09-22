|
Elline June Brick
Novi - Elline June Brick; June 19, 1929 - September 18, 2019 age 90. Beloved wife of the late Carl Brick. Loving mother of; Pamela (Steven Gulock) McComb, Peggy (Thomas) Holstine and Scot (Hope) Brick. Grandmother of; Samantha, Marcus, Steven, Sarah, Neall and Sadye. Great Grandmother of; Imogene, Persephone, Penelope and Austen.
Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Livonia November 2, 2019, at 11 am with a lite luncheon to follow.
For more information please visit www.harryjwill livonia.com
