Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Livonia, MI
Elline June Brick


1929 - 2019
Elline June Brick

Novi - Elline June Brick; June 19, 1929 - September 18, 2019 age 90. Beloved wife of the late Carl Brick. Loving mother of; Pamela (Steven Gulock) McComb, Peggy (Thomas) Holstine and Scot (Hope) Brick. Grandmother of; Samantha, Marcus, Steven, Sarah, Neall and Sadye. Great Grandmother of; Imogene, Persephone, Penelope and Austen.

Services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Livonia November 2, 2019, at 11 am with a lite luncheon to follow.

For more information please visit www.harryjwill livonia.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019
