Dr. Ellsworth Levine
Dr. Ellsworth Levine

Huntington Woods - Dr. Ellsworth Levine, 90, of Huntington Woods, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 18 November 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years of Janet Birnkrant Levine. Cherished father of Sarah (Jonathan) Jacobs, Sam B. (Laurie Blitzer) Levine. Proud grandfather of Jane, Kate, Thea, and Ollie Jacobs, and Jordana, Josh, Aerin, and Jaxson Levine. Uncle of Norman, Sondra, and Carol Bobroff. Loving brother of the late Jerry Lynn and the late Ethel (the late Allen) Bobroff. Dear brother-in-law of Marsha Lynn, Don (Nichelle Bartell) Birnkrant and Sally (Richard A.) Myers. Cherished son of the late Harry and Mary Levine, and son-in-law of the late Loris and the late Ted Birnkrant. He cherished his relationships with Paul (the late Gail) Jacobs, Loris and Jay Fullerton, Betsy, Arnie, Sarah & Veronica Mayersohn, the extended Schiltz family, long time caregivers Dorota Polanska, & Lawrence Sneed, and many other loving family members and incredible friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 3:00 P.M. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman. 248-569-0020.








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
