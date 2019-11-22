|
|
Elmer William "Al" Berner
Elmer William "Al" Berner (1930-2019) passed away peacefully and was welcomed into his heavenly home surrounded by his loving family on November 19, 2019. To all who knew him, his first order of business will undoubtedly be to organize an eternal euchre tournament which will have his former K of C opponents wondering which one of the saints Al will euchre first. Mr. Berner, not to be confused with Mr. Burzynski, (it took him a long time to be convinced that his ancestry was Polish and not German) lived his life on his own terms - so much so that it's possible "ol' blue eyes" stole the saying, "I did it my way", from him. Those who loved Al will say that he didn't die too early or too late but, rather, exactly when he wanted to. Al played out his final hand with his family in Arkansas - somewhat under protest, but happy to be with his two grandchildren and their families who loved him dearly. His grandchildren knew that their love for their Grandpa was a reflection of the unconditional love he first showed them. They will always remember his sharp wit and keen sense of humor while reflecting on his persnickety moments like his "no big-ass glasses of coke" - all of which made him so loveable and endeared him to them. Al is survived by his loving companion and girlfriend of 13 years, Roni Wilson; his grandchildren, Melanie (Aaron) Weinzierl and Andrew (Christina) Berner; his 94-year old brother, Marvin Berner; and six great grandchildren - each having their own special relationship with their Great-Grandpa. Al was preceded in death by his only son, Gregory; his wife, Kathryn; his parents, Clara (née Whitzling) and Albert (Burzynski) Berner; and siblings - Louise, Harold, Leonard, Chester, Evelyn, Rita, and Bernice.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019