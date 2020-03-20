Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Elsa A. Aro


1918 - 2020
Elsa A. Aro Obituary
Elsa A. Aro

Elsa A. Aro (nee Bakkila), age 101, formerly of Inkster, MI and longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church in Dearborn MI, passed away in Naperville IL on March 16, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1918 in Chassell MI to Henry and Ida (nee Kemppainen ) Bakkila.

Beloved wife of 61 years to the late William T. Aro, whom she married on June 28, 1940 and who preceded her in death on April 23, 2002.

Loving mother of the late Joan C. Hubbard, Judith K. (Robert) MacDougall of Naperville IL, and Barbara J. (Thomas) Doescher of Fenton MI.

Cherished grandmother of John (Kim) Jack, Jeremy Jack; Kevin (Christine) MacDougall, Amy (Dave) Thompson, Scott (Jessica) MacDougall, Alex (Tiffany) MacDougall; Matthew (Liz) Doescher, Craig (Kristen) Doescher, Joseph Doescher, and the late Joanna Jae Doescher.

Dear great-grandmother of Riley, Delaney and Olivia Thompson; Magnolia, Greyson, and Quinn MacDougall; Sophia, Alexandra, Parker and Delilah MacDougall; Oswald MacDougall; Emery, Anna Kimball and Jamison Doescher; Rory and Liv Doescher; and John P. Jack III.

Future inurnment: Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park, Livonia, MI.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
