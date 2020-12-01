Elsie Boron
Dearborn - Boron, Elsie. November 29, 2020. Age 96 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Boron, dearest significant other of the late Hank Mruk. Loving mother of Cindy Bodis and Denise (David) Konwerski. Dearest grandmother of Christopher, Stephanie, Patrick, Paula, and Candice. Loving great-grandmother of Isabella Bodis, Graciana Bodis, and Kayla Konwerski. She was a loyal and faithful member of the PLAV #75. Elsie will be deeply missed by family and friends. Funeral services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Elsie's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com