|
|
Elton W. Blose
- - April 16, 2019. Loving husband of Janice for 65 years. Dear father of Barbara Slavin (Donald), Kathryn Elliott (Gregg), Deborah Harchelroad (Gary), Daniel Blose and Thomas Blose (Holly). Also 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by his parents Howard and Jessie, brother Donald, daughter Holly and granddaughter Kelley. Memorial Service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham, 1589 W. Maple Rd, Birmingham, 48009. Visitation at church begins at 1 p.m. Memorial tributes to The Charles Edwards Post #14, American Legion Birmingham - Troy, 1340 W. Maple Rd, Troy, 48084. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 362-2500.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019