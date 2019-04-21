Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Birmingham
1589 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Birmingham
1589 W. Maple Rd
Birmingham, MI
Elton W. Blose Obituary
Elton W. Blose

- - April 16, 2019. Loving husband of Janice for 65 years. Dear father of Barbara Slavin (Donald), Kathryn Elliott (Gregg), Deborah Harchelroad (Gary), Daniel Blose and Thomas Blose (Holly). Also 11 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Pre-deceased by his parents Howard and Jessie, brother Donald, daughter Holly and granddaughter Kelley. Memorial Service Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Birmingham, 1589 W. Maple Rd, Birmingham, 48009. Visitation at church begins at 1 p.m. Memorial tributes to The Charles Edwards Post #14, American Legion Birmingham - Troy, 1340 W. Maple Rd, Troy, 48084. A.J. Desmond & Sons (248) 362-2500.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
