Generations Funeral & Cremation Services
29550 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
(248) 426-9200
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
North Congregational Church
36520 West Twelve Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI
Elvera Marie (LeBuda) Leversuch

Elvera Marie (LeBuda) Leversuch Obituary
Elvera Marie (LeBuda) Leversuch

Bloomfield Hills - Loving wife of the late Frederick V Leversuch DDS.

Wonderful mother of Martha Leversuch, Mary (Robert) Sorensen, and Nancy (James) Battle, and grandmother of Kathleen (Franklin) Hopkins and Anna (Seth) Baker. She also leaves 4 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at North Congregational Church, 36520 West Twelve Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331, on Sunday, December 29 at 12:30 pm. Visitation will be at the church following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to North Congregational Church.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019
