Elvera Marie (LeBuda) Leversuch
Bloomfield Hills - Loving wife of the late Frederick V Leversuch DDS.
Wonderful mother of Martha Leversuch, Mary (Robert) Sorensen, and Nancy (James) Battle, and grandmother of Kathleen (Franklin) Hopkins and Anna (Seth) Baker. She also leaves 4 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at North Congregational Church, 36520 West Twelve Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48331, on Sunday, December 29 at 12:30 pm. Visitation will be at the church following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to North Congregational Church.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2019