Elvira Brettschneider



Elvira Brettschneider, age 80, of Southgate passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born in Germany in 1939 and came to America in 1956 at age 17. She dedicated over 25 years to caring for the elderly as a Certified Nurse's Aide at the Rivergate Terrace in Riverview. She is survived by her daughters Erika (Rick) Balogh, Barbara (Rick) LaVassaur, Tina (Justin) Hynous and her brother Michael Duweck. She also leaves behind three granddaughters Kelsey Bartoloni, Kendall Bartoloni, and Karly Balogh.



Elvira's ashes will be interred at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock, MI. A private Celebration of Life will be held in her honor.









