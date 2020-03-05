|
|
Emilie Leithauser
Bloomfield Hills - Emilie Leithauser, age 98, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Emilie was born on February 17, 1922 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. When she was a young child she moved to Detroit with her parents and her brother Edward. While growing up Emilie was known by her family and friends as "Tottie," Emilie worked at one of the original Sanders in Detroit while attending Wayne State University. Riding the Detroit Street Cars was her transportation. She graduated from Wayne State during WWII, Emilie strongly believed in helping her country and began school at Harper Hospital School of Nursing where she received her RN degree in 1946. This is where she met her future husband, Gene who was working as a chemist in the hospital at that time. Emilie married Gene Leithauser on January 24, 1948. They raised four children and many dogs throughout their life. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Harper Hospital then later in multiple nursing homes, where she was dedicated in helping her elderly patients, walking or riding the bus to work each day. In addition to her nursing career, she actively served as a leader in Scouts for her children, P.T.O., and endless hours of volunteering at her children's schools. Emilie was passionate in her devotion to helping those in need. She enjoyed spending time volunteering for numerous non-profit organizations. Always an avid reader, Emilie, enjoyed her collection of books, rocks and angels and had a passion for gardening. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking them on adventures, including the Woodward Avenue bus. Emilie and Gene traveled the world extensively with both the Nomads and Grand Circle Travel with old and new friends to discover new places together. They would always return home with many photographs and memories of their latest adventures to share with their family and friends. Emilie is survived by her children Kurt(Joyce) Leithauser, Gail (Frank Marshall) Leithauser, and Janis Brennen; grandchildren Katy, Alexander (Megan), Kourtney, Patrick, Mary, Erinn, and Molly; and great-grand children Dylan and Allyson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Alex and Cecilia(Amborski) Krakowski, husband Gene; son Eric Leithauser; and brother Edward Krakowski. Emilie resided at Woodward Hills Nursing Center for the past four years. Emilie's family will welcome all for a visitation on Friday March 13 from 1pm to 7pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 3530 Auburn Rd. in Auburn Hills. Visitation will continue at 10 am Saturday March 14 until the time of funeral service at 11 am at Pixley Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made in Emilie's honor to Lighthouse, 46156 Woodward Avenue, Pontiac MI 48342 or Michigan Animal Rescue League, 1624 N Perry St Pontiac MI 48340.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020