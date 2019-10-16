|
West Bloomfield - Emily Melcia Sammons (Passkiewicz), age 92 of West Bloomfield, passed away October 14th, 2019. She was the loving wife of Frederick Passkiewicz (deceased) and Robert Sammons (deceased). Devoted mother of Terry (Mark) Megge, Debbie (Tim) Megge, Tina (Jim) Kinzel, Dawn Oehmke (David Nikolas), Fred (Diane) Passkiewicz, Tim (Linda) Sammons and Lisa (Roger) Brown. Grammie to 14 and Great Grammie to 8. Memorial Visitation Friday, Oct. 18th, 2 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Mass Saturday, Oct. 19th, at 11 am with Memorial Gathering beginning at 10:30 am at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd., West Bloomfield. Memorial Contributions in her name are appreciated to Penrickton Center for Blind Children, 26530 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019