Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church
40000 Six Mile Rd
Northville, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church
40000 Six Mile Rd
Northville, MI
- - Emily Jane Ramseyer passed away April 21, 2019. She was the loving daughter of Jeff and Shawn Ramseyer; cherished sister of Ashley Ramseyer and Sara (Ryan) Shippe; and devoted aunt of Kayla, Cashis, Ariyah, and Nora. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Visitation will continue Friday, April 26th, at 1 p.m. until the time of her Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 40000 Six Mile Rd, Northville. Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in her name. mccabefuneralhome.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 25, 2019
