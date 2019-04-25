|
Emily Ramseyer
- - Emily Jane Ramseyer passed away April 21, 2019. She was the loving daughter of Jeff and Shawn Ramseyer; cherished sister of Ashley Ramseyer and Sara (Ryan) Shippe; and devoted aunt of Kayla, Cashis, Ariyah, and Nora. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 25th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Visitation will continue Friday, April 26th, at 1 p.m. until the time of her Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at Ward Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 40000 Six Mile Rd, Northville. Memorial Contributions are appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in her name. mccabefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 25, 2019