Emmerence Ruth (Schmidt) Caverly
Farmington Hills - Emmerence Ruth (Schmidt) Caverly, age 92, passed away September 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her adoring family. She was the beloved wife of Hugh for 67 years. Loving mother of Richard, Mary Sue (Roger) Berry, Michael (Linda), Joseph (Dianne), Edward (Mary), Patricia Jean "Patsy" (Thomas) Wilson, and William (Angie). Proud grandmother of 19. Also survived by her sister Patricia Ann Smith. Visitation Friday, Sep. 13, 3 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, Sep. 14, 10 am, until time of Funeral Mass, 11 am, at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Angel's Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Suite 2, Southfield, MI 48034. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019