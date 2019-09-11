Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmerence Caverly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmerence Ruth (Schmidt) Caverly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmerence Ruth (Schmidt) Caverly Obituary
Emmerence Ruth (Schmidt) Caverly

Farmington Hills - Emmerence Ruth (Schmidt) Caverly, age 92, passed away September 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her adoring family. She was the beloved wife of Hugh for 67 years. Loving mother of Richard, Mary Sue (Roger) Berry, Michael (Linda), Joseph (Dianne), Edward (Mary), Patricia Jean "Patsy" (Thomas) Wilson, and William (Angie). Proud grandmother of 19. Also survived by her sister Patricia Ann Smith. Visitation Friday, Sep. 13, 3 pm - 8 pm with a 7 pm Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In state Saturday, Sep. 14, 10 am, until time of Funeral Mass, 11 am, at St. Fabian Catholic Church, 32200 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to Angel's Place, 29299 Franklin Rd., Suite 2, Southfield, MI 48034. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmerence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now